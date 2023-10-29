How To Use A Google Chromecast To Stream Movies In Your Car

Before setting up your Chromecast with Google TV in your car, make sure your car has an HDMI input for your infotainment system. Without this, you won't be able to connect your Chromecast. Also, ensure your Chromecast has access to a stable internet connection, which can be achieved either through a hotspot on your car or phone or by using a portable Wi-Fi device for internet connectivity. To set up a Google Chromecast with Google TV in your Car:

1. Plug your Chromecast into the HDMI slot in your car.

2. Grab a power adapter and plug in your Chromecast.

3. Plug the adapter into your vehicle's cigarette lighter socket to supply power to the Chromecast.

4. If necessary, Turn on your Chromecast using the remote.

5. Go to your car's Infotainment screen and find the HDMI option. Select that to start up the Chromecast interface.

6. Wait for a few seconds, and soon you'll see the Google Chromecast home screen pop up.

Now, you can use one of the best streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, or Hulu to watch your favorite shows and movies, provided you have a subscription. Adjusting the volume during movie playback can be done using the volume button on your vehicle's Infotainment system. If you want to search for content on YouTube or other apps, you will need to use the Google Assist button on the Chromecast remote.