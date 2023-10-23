Tinder Now Lets Your Family And Friends Play Matchmaker
Tinder, one of the world's most popular online dating apps, is introducing a new feature that allows friends and family members to set you up with dates. The feature is fittingly called "Tinder Matchmaker" and lets users create a temporary link that they can share with their acquaintances. This link essentially acts as your ghost profile, which means a person with your Tinder Matchmaking link will see the matches that the app's algorithm sends your way.
After receiving a link, your contacts can "recommend" potential dating partners they deem fit. It's worth noting here that the facility to hit like or pass on a potential match ultimately still rests in your hands. When one of your matchmaking acquaintances hits like on a profile using your link, those profiles only show up as "recommended" on your end. From there, you can choose to send a like or nope to the Tinder user profiles suggested by your friends or relatives.
Users can enable the new feature by following this path: Settings > Manage Matchmaker in the Tinder app. Alternatively, they can directly generate the unique link, ready for sharing, when they expand on a profile they see on the app.
Tinder isn't the only app taking such an initiative. Earlier this year. Dating app Badoo launched a Family Approved feature that allows family members to write your dating profile bio, put a personality description video, and add an approved badge to their profile.
The seal of approval for online dating
Tinder Matchmaker's availability is currently limited to a small bunch of users, but if someone in the test pool sends you a link, it will be functional across the globe. The dating platform, which is owned by the Match Group, says you can generate up to 15 profile links on a daily basis, and each link is good for only 24 hours. Moreover, there is no Tinder membership barrier here, and it doesn't matter if you're an active Tinder user or not.
Once you receive a Matchmaker link, you can execute your Cupid duties in a guest mode on the web, without logging in or signing up for the dating service. After you've shared your unique profile link, you will see the "recommended" badge on potential matches during and after the 24-hour expiry of the matchmaking invite, and users can review all the recommended "likes" from their matchmaker after the session.
"Tinder Matchmaker brings your circle of trust into your dating journey and helps you see the possibilities you might be overlooking from the perspective of those closest to you, says Tinder's Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa Hobley. Apart from the U.S., Tinder Matchmaker is currently available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam.