Tinder Now Lets Your Family And Friends Play Matchmaker

Tinder, one of the world's most popular online dating apps, is introducing a new feature that allows friends and family members to set you up with dates. The feature is fittingly called "Tinder Matchmaker" and lets users create a temporary link that they can share with their acquaintances. This link essentially acts as your ghost profile, which means a person with your Tinder Matchmaking link will see the matches that the app's algorithm sends your way.

After receiving a link, your contacts can "recommend" potential dating partners they deem fit. It's worth noting here that the facility to hit like or pass on a potential match ultimately still rests in your hands. When one of your matchmaking acquaintances hits like on a profile using your link, those profiles only show up as "recommended" on your end. From there, you can choose to send a like or nope to the Tinder user profiles suggested by your friends or relatives.

Users can enable the new feature by following this path: Settings > Manage Matchmaker in the Tinder app. Alternatively, they can directly generate the unique link, ready for sharing, when they expand on a profile they see on the app.

Tinder isn't the only app taking such an initiative. Earlier this year. Dating app Badoo launched a Family Approved feature that allows family members to write your dating profile bio, put a personality description video, and add an approved badge to their profile.