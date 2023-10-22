Reasons Why Your Chromecast Keeps Disconnecting (And How To Fix It)
Like any other technology, the Google Chromecast isn't 100% reliable and stable. There will be times when you run into issues, whether it's an unresponsive streaming app on the Chromecast or a glitchy interface. However, probably one of the most frequently experienced (and easily the most frustrating) problems is regarding disconnection. Say you're just getting into the juicy part of the movie when suddenly your connection just drops. Or maybe you're in the middle of giving an important presentation to a client at work, but the screen just goes blank or displays an error message. Whatever your situation, when your Chromecast keeps disconnecting, the user experience is anything but satisfactory.
For a smoother and uninterrupted viewing experience, it's essential to understand the underlying causes behind these disconnection issues. There's more than one possible explanation for why your Chromecast loses its connection from time to time, and we'll delve into those fundamental reasons and the potential solutions for these issues.
Issues with your home Wi-Fi network
Since the Google Chromecast heavily depends on wireless connectivity, one frequent cause of disconnection is issues with your home Wi-Fi network. Here are some troubleshooting methods you can try:
- Verify if you can connect to the internet. If you see a "Reconnect me" error, it's likely because of internet problems. Use a separate device to connect to your Wi-Fi (e.g., phone, laptop) to see whether you can go online. If it doesn't work, try rebooting your router by following the manufacturer's instructions. However, if you still can't access the internet afterward, contact your internet service provider.
- Check if you recently changed your Wi-Fi password. If you did, you might have forgotten to reconnect the Chromecast to the network. Go to your Google Home app to do so, or if you see a "Needs setup" warning, follow the on-screen instructions to set up your Chromecast.
- Measure the Wi-Fi router distance to your Chromecast. To ensure uninterrupted connection, the router and the Chromecast should be no more than 20 feet apart. Place the router closer if it isn't already within this range.
- If your router offers a 5 GHz network option, consider switching your Chromecast connection to this 5 GHz network for improved performance.
- Connect your Chromecast to your router with an Ethernet cable for a more reliable connection. However, you'll need to buy an Ethernet adapter for your device, as it doesn't come with an Ethernet port out of the box.
Issues with the Chromecast device
If your home Wi-Fi network isn't the root cause, check your Chromecast next. It might be running into temporary glitches. Try these solutions:
- Reboot the Chromecast. Unplug the device from the power source (not the TV's HDMI port) and plug it back in after a minute, or go to your Google Home app and reboot the device from the device's settings.
- Connect your Chromecast to another Wi-Fi network. While the rest of your gadgets could connect to the original home network without a hitch, Chromecast might be running into some unknown issues. To change the Wi-Fi network, follow these steps:
- Launch the Google Home app.
- Select your Chromecast from the device list.
- Tap on the gear icon at the top.
- Under General, choose "Device information."
- Select "Wi-Fi."
- Choose "Forget network" from the popup.
- Refresh the Google Home app home screen until you see "Set up Chromecast" at the top.
- Configure your device just like you did during the initial setup. This step involves connecting your Chromecast to a new Wi-Fi network.
- Update your Chromecast to the latest firmware version. Updates typically resolve bugs and performance issues, so keeping your device up to date is always a good idea.
- Flip the Chromecast dongle. It might be a weird solution, but some Reddit users claim it solved their disconnection issues.
- Factory reset the Chromecast. If nothing else works, restoring the factory settings on your Chromecast might help.
Issues with the casting device
If you're using your phone or computer to cast to the Chromecast and it keeps dropping connection, these are a few things you can try:
- Check if your mobile device or computer unexpectedly disconnects from Wi-Fi. You need a reliable connection to keep casting without interruptions, so consider connecting your phone/computer and Chromecast to a different network.
- Restart the app. It may be glitching, and a restart typically helps.
- If you restart the app and it still stops casting to your Chromecast, try updating it. This can fix unwanted errors and glitches in the app.
- Make sure your app is running actively in the background. If you're on Android, do the following:
- Open the Settings app.
- Go to "Apps & notifications" (or simply just Apps).
- Select the app you use for casting.
- Open the Advanced options.
- Tap on Battery.
- Open "Background restriction" and remove the restriction if it was previously set. This ensures that your app will continue to utilize your battery even when you're not actively using it, keeping performance unaffected.
- Select "Battery optimization" and check if the app you're using is set to Optimize. If so, change it to "Don't optimize," so it won't be restricted from using your battery in the background.
- Return to the Settings home screen.
- Select Battery.
- Tap on Battery Saver.
- Select "Turn Off Now" to deactivate it. Battery Saver also restricts background activity, so your app might not function as intended.
- Reboot your phone or computer.