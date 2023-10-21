Learn A New Language, Job Skills, And More With This Lifetime Subscription Deal
TL;DR: The Language Learner Lifetime Subscription Bundle is your way to become bilingual through uTalk and boost your resume with StackSkills, all in your spare time and all for just $30 for a limited time.
Here's a news flash for anyone who hasn't graduated from high school or college yet: Learning doesn't stop on graduation day — and that's a good thing. Case in point: The Language Learner Lifetime Subscription Bundle can open the door to better communication and tech skills at a pace and price that anyone can handle.
The bundle includes two useful self-improvement platforms, one of which is the language learning app uTalk. Over 30 million users have logged on to teach themselves a new language with lessons tailor-made to their native tongue.
Over 140 different languages to choose from
Once you log on, you can pick six languages from over 140 different languages and explore 60 different topics that customize the phrases you learn to the kind of conversations you want to have.
On top of that, you also get lifetime access to StackSkills. You'll find courses here on finance, photography, marketing, project management, and a host of today's most in-demand skills. There are more than 1,000 of them in all, with over 50 added each month.
Through October 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT, the Language Learner Lifetime Subscription Bundle is $29.97 (reg. $869) with no coupon necessary.
Prices subject to change.