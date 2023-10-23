What Makes This Australian Lake Pink? Here's The Scientific Cause

Of all the amazing natural phenomena on Earth, one of the more interesting wonders is the neon-pink Lake Hillier in Western Australia. Located on the Recherche Archipelago on Middle Island, the 650-yard-long, 273-yard-wide lake stands as one of the most unique places in the world.

While the pink lake appears to be filled with Pepto Bismol or Pink Sauce, the scientific cause behind the lake's unique color is actually fairly complex, standing as one of the rarest and most unusual examples of nature resulting in something eye-catching.

Discovered in 1802 by British explorer Mathew Flinders, Lake Hillier is one of five pink lakes in Victoria, Australia, alongside Lake Crosbie, Becking, Hardy, and Kenyon sharing a similar phenomenon. Though the lake has been discovered for hundreds of years, it may surprise you to learn that the science behind the pink water of Lake Hillier in Western Australia was not discovered until fairly recently.