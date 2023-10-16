The Science Behind The Beautifully Bizarre Spotted Lake In Canada

Though constantly inundated with different mind-blowing visuals from the internet and media, it's nice to be reminded that sometimes Mother Nature can produce some of the best visual effects. The strange phenomenon of the Spotted Lake in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley looks like something straight out of a science fiction movie but is actually one of the rarest naturally occurring phenomena on Earth.

A perfect confluence of natural factors enables the Canadian lake to form colorful spots that are both beautiful and odd. Unsurprisingly, a few scientific processes are happening under the surface. Just like the Northern Lights or nacreous clouds that occur at higher latitudes, the Spotted Lake has been studied by scientists who have uncovered the cause of the blue and green spots on the lake's surface.

What may surprise you, however, is that the Spotted Lake is more than just a cool scene. It's also an important site for geological scientific study with a rich history and cultural significance for the people there.