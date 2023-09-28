Nacreous Clouds Explained: How It Happens (And Where To See Them)

At an early age, one of the first science lessons for most will probably be a lesson on the various types of clouds in the sky. However, it might surprise you to learn that cloud formations are actually fairly complex and are not limited to the cirrus, cumulus, stratus, and nimbus you may have learned about in elementary school. Indeed, while most clouds will fit under these four core categorizations, scientists use 10 different categories for basic clouds, and that doesn't even include atypical clouds that occur rarely or only in specific parts of the world.

One of these special kinds of rare clouds is known as nacreous clouds. More commonly referred to as "mother-of-pearl clouds" because of their iridescent or rainbow nature, seeing nacreous clouds is incredibly rare in most parts of the world. However, images of these clouds are pretty astounding, which may have led you to wonder what nacreous clouds are and how they are formed.