Tesla's New Driver Drowsiness Feature Is Rolling Out, But Not Everyone Is Happy

Tesla owners now have access to a new safety feature called Driver Drowsiness Warning. Using footage from a camera above the rear-view mirror, this system inspects the driver for signs of drowsiness, such as yawning or blinking. If these behaviors are detected, the driver will hear an alert sound followed by a warning message on the touchscreen.

The Driver Drowsiness Warning feature only takes effect when the vehicle has been driving over 40 MPH for 10 minutes without autopilot. This safety system is optional and can be switched on and off in the Safety section of the vehicle's Controls menu. However, if it is disabled for a drive, it is automatically re-enabled when a new drive cycle begins.

This type of safety system is nothing new. For example, BMW's iDrive system has had this feature for years. Internal camera monitoring has also been a proposed solution for keeping drunk drivers off the road. But not everyone is a fan of Tesla's implementation of this technology.