5 Of The Most Expensive Nintendo Switch Accessories, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Well into its sixth year, sales for the Nintendo Switch are still steady, and a whole world of accessories has popped up aiming to elevate and customize its players' experiences. Some are cheap and cheerful, but there are also thoughtfully designed, high-spec products with hefty price tags available. These range from lovingly crafted cases to game-specific controllers and even customized Joy-Cons.
With rumors of a Switch 2 swirling about, now might be the time for big investments in what's out now, since it's impossible to know what the new console will be like and if it will be compatible with current accessories. Additionally, while the new Pastel Joy-Cons Nintendo announced look beautiful, the patent it filed for new magnetic anti-drift joystick tech makes one think twice about buying a new set right now. Still, this set of pricey accessories is definitely tempting, and it's fun to see what's available as a reference for future Christmas and birthday wishlists. Here are some ideas.
5. Taiko No Tatsujin Drum Set - $69.99
The Switch is the perfect platform for on-the-go rhythm games, but there are also accessories out there for all-out play at home. "Taiko No Tatsujin" is a drum-based rhythm game that's popular in arcades in Japan. The full-size drum in arcades is around 40 centimeters in diameter and you play by hitting the face and sides of the drum with drumsticks. For the Switch version, the controls are adjusted so you can use Joy-Con motion controls, buttons, or the Switch's touchscreen to play. But if you really want the best experience, you can fork out $69.99 for a specially-made Taiko drum controller from Bandai.
The set comes with a drum, a stand, and a pair of drumsticks. The main body has buttons built in so you can navigate the game menu, and the stand doubles as a handy place to store the drumsticks. As with many rhythm games, some players are legitimate pros, and this controller lets such gamers adjust the weight and stability of the drum by placing water bottles underneath. The drum itself is 20 centimeters in diameter, exactly half the size of the arcade version, while the drumsticks are a comfortable 27 centimeters in length. The controller is available on Amazon, either by itself or in a bundle with the "Taiko No Tatsujin" game.
4. Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe - $99.99
If you're more into racing games than rhythm games, then you can take your "Mario Kart" skills to the next level with this "Pro Deluxe" racing wheel. It's an officially licensed controller is designed to sit on a table while the foot pedals rest on the floor. The wheel is even "Mario Kart"-themed, with a red and black color scheme and a big red M in the middle. The ZL and ZR buttons are conveniently placed right where your thumbs would rest on the wheel so you can drift with ease, and the middle of the controller houses all the buttons you need to navigate the game. Of course, while the controller is themed for "Mario Kart", it can also be used with other racing titles.
It's a full-sized wheel designed to feel like a real steering wheel, so even those with real driving experience can feel natural while playing. The product is available on Amazon for close to the retail price of $99.99.
3. Cityslicker Case by WaterField - $111
Moving away from gameplay accessories, San Francisco-based bag company WaterField offers a high-quality Switch case with a pretty significant price tag. Dubbed the "Cityslicker" case, it's available in eight different color combinations including rustic natural leathers and bright reds and blues. Intended to perfectly house your console, the case is available in four sizes to fit four kinds of Switch/Switch setups: Switch/OLED, Switch/OLED in a Skull Case, Switch Lite, and Switch Lite in a Skull Case. The largest option with the add-on matching sling strap costs a whopping $111.
The bag is secured with magnetic closings, and the interior has a small plush pocket and a microfiber panel in the front to keep your screen clean and safe. The edges of the interior pocket are extended outwards so there's no added pressure on your Joy-Cons, and the front flap consoles five game card slots with handy cutouts to help you easily push the cards out. On the back of the bag is a zipped mesh pocket that's perfect for storing an extra battery and charging cables. The stretchy mesh expands so you can fit more items in it if you need to. It's definitely a product with a lot of thought and care put into the design, and the rustic leather version certainly does look slick. The product is available for order on the brand's official website.
2. MicroSDXC Card 512GB - $119.99
If you like to download games rather than buy physical versions, then SD cards will be your best friend. The more space you have, the more games you can carry around with you. And if you're really ambitious, you can even carry around multiple tiny SD cards full of games no matter how compact your carry case is. The biggest SD card Nintendo offers is 512GB and costs $199.99. Considering that even main first-party titles like "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" are only 16.3GB in size and many games are smaller, this SD card provides enough space to last a lifetime for most players.
When you buy the SD cards specially made for the Switch, each size has its own color and printed icon. The 64GB is white with a gold Triforce symbol, the 128GB is red with a Shroom icon, the 128GB is yellow with an Invincibility Star, and the 512GB is Animal Crossing turquoise with the classic leaf icon. If you want big storage for a smaller price, this SD card sometimes sells for as little as half the retail price on Amazon.
1. GameTraderZero Custom Joy-Cons - $189
If you really want to splash cash on your Switch, custom Joy-Cons are the way to go. GameTraderZero offers a range of different designs, from retro classics to floral patterns. While it's possible to buy cheap cases and buttons to mod Joy-Cons yourself, that involves taking the controllers apart and messing with the internal parts, so it's normally out of most casual buyers' leagues. Luckily, GameTraderZero doesn't just sell the parts but also puts them together for you so what arrives in your mailbox are two brand-new (or renovated) custom Joy-Cons. This particular set of white Joy-Cons is modded with white joysticks and clear buttons with LED backlights.
The LEDs can be set to seven different colors: red, green, blue, lime, pink, violet, and teal. For the left Joy-Con, you can choose between four directional buttons or a D-pad, and you can also switch out the white joysticks for black if you want. With the Joy-Cons, the extra parts, and the labor all taken into account, these modded controllers sell for an impressive $189 and are available for purchase with worldwide delivery on the brand's website.