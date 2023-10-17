Rivian's Latest Free Update Tackles EV Towing's Biggest Issue
Rivian seems to be on a spree for adding new features to its EVs. A little over a month since its last update, which introduced several new features for the Rivian R1S and R1T, the company is here with an even bigger update. Graduating the software version on both vehicles to version 2023.38.0, the update addresses several pain points associated with the towing experience on Rivian's EVs.
At the heart of this software update is the completely overhauled Drive Modes app, which now features a redesigned Drive Modes selector. Now positioned towards the left side of the screen and closer to the driver, the Drive Modes Selector is now a quick glance away, and should be more accessible and easier to use. Those already using drive modes frequently may, however, take a while to get used to this revamped UI.
Besides the UI update, the redesigned Drive Modes app also claims to enable a host of features on the R1S and R1T, all of which should make lives easier for people who rely on their Rivian electric pickup trucks for towing.
While the primary focus of the software update is to enable the aforementioned towing enhancements to both the Rivian R1S and the R1T, the company has also used this opportunity to issue several bug fixes and a handful of other feature additions. The most interesting one among these is a new Halloween mode, which makes a comeback after appearing for the first time in 2022.
What are the towing enhancements?
With its latest update, Rivian is making big claims about the feature enhancements to towing. To start with, the Drive Mode app now gets features like new trailer profiles, automatic weight sensing, and an improved range estimation algorithm. Armed with these new capabilities, the vehicle should give drivers a better range estimate, which also takes into account changes posed by the aerodynamic profile of the attached trailer.
With users getting the opportunity to try out multiple trailer profiles, Rivian promises that its algorithm has the capability to "learn" frequently used patterns. The update also enables new modes including "Snow," "All-Terrain," and "Soft Sand."
Another much demanded Rivian feature in this update is the ability to monitor the rear cargo bed using the rear facing camera on the R1T. Besides monitoring the safety of the content loaded onto the bed, this view also proves you a clear view of what's in tow at all times.
For the geeks who love numbers and data, the updated Drive Modes app gets a "Gauge View" that gives them real-time information pertaining to various aspects of the vehicle. This could range from things as mundane as the current status of the battery or the temperature of the motor. Or, something more interesting like the amount of torque being used, and a pitch and roll gauge, which could actually prove useful while navigating tricky terrain.
Rivian's latest software update is being rolled out to vehicles now.