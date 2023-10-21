5 Of The Best Cell Phone Boosters For Rural Areas
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the sprawling landscapes of rural areas, where serene vistas often come hand in hand with cellular signal challenges, finding the right cell phone booster becomes paramount. Rural living, while peaceful, can sometimes mean wrestling with weak signals and dropped calls. Fortunately, advancements in technology bring forth a range of cell phone boosters designed to bridge the gap between remote locations and strong connectivity. One might think that installing an app might help, but be aware that signal booster cell phone apps are a scam (even the 'best' ones).
This article covers a spectrum of physical boosters known for their efficacy in enhancing signal strength, ensuring that even the most secluded corners of rural settings can stay seamlessly connected. From increased gain to compatibility with various networks, these boosters are equipped to address the unique challenges posed by expansive landscapes and scattered cell towers.
Whether you're nestled in a countryside cabin or tending to crops in the heartland, the right cell phone booster can transform your communication experience. Until Starlink, the next frontier in internet technology, is more accessible and affordable, here are five of the best cell phone boosters for rural areas.
weBoost Home MultiRoom
Priced at $549.99, the weBoost Home MultiRoom promises to enhance in-home cellular signals, making it a valuable investment for those facing weak 4G connections in remote locations. As far as signal strength is concerned, it offers up to 65dB gain, effectively covering "three large rooms," which is particularly beneficial for individuals who work from home and need a strong and reliable signal. This booster enhances upload speeds, which is crucial for tasks like video conferencing.
The weBoost Home MultiRoom includes three essential components: an outdoor antenna, a booster unit, and a panel antenna for indoor signal distribution. Properly aimed antennas are vital for optimum performance. Users may need tools like CellMapper to assist in aligning the antennas, as the manufacturer doesn't provide dedicated software.
While the weBoost Home MultiRoom is a reliable choice, it's important to note that some users report that it may not be the best option for boosting T-Mobile band 71. Additionally, it requires two separate pieces for placement, which might be considered a minor inconvenience for some users.
The weBoost Home MultiRoom's reviews from users are generally positive. Many have experienced significant improvements in signal quality, making it ideal for addressing issues like dropped calls and slow data speeds in rural areas. Its easy installation process, guided by video tutorials, is another notable advantage. In terms of price, it is a mid-range option, and while it's not the most budget-friendly choice, it offers a good balance between performance and cost.
Cel-Fi GO X
The Cel-Fi GO X by Nextivity is an effective cell phone booster designed for rural areas and is well-regarded for its capacity to enhance cell signal strength significantly. One of the primary reasons why the Cel-Fi GO X is well-suited for rural areas is its impressive performance. It offers a substantial gain of up to 100dB, making it capable of amplifying 5G, 4G, and 3G signals. This means that even in areas with weak or inconsistent cell coverage, the Cel-Fi GO X can significantly improve signal quality and ensure reliable connectivity.
The device's versatility extends to its compatibility with multiple interior antennas, allowing it to cover an extensive indoor area of up to 15,000 square feet. This makes it an excellent choice for both fixed and mobile use, addressing signal issues in homes, offices, or even on the go. The Cel-Fi GO X comes as a comprehensive kit, including an amplifier, outdoor yagi antenna, interior dome antenna(s), splitter, and a lightning surge protector. The installation process does require careful attention to instructions, particularly concerning outdoor antenna placement, as proper alignment with the nearest cell tower is crucial for optimal performance.
The Cel-Fi GO X ranges from $1,000 to $1,150 in terms of pricing. While it may not be the most budget-friendly option, its performance and coverage capabilities make it a valuable investment for those in rural areas with persistent signal issues.
SureCall Fusion4Home
The SureCall Fusion4Home is a cell phone booster that has gained recognition as a reliable solution for improving cell signal strength in rural areas. It offers impressive performance, versatility, and coverage, making it a valuable choice for those facing connectivity issues in remote locations.
The kit substantially boosts up to 72dB and supports 4G/LTE signals. This means it can effectively amplify voice and data signals, ensuring that users can make calls and access the internet even in areas with weak cell coverage. This booster is also compatible with various outdoor and indoor antenna options, allowing adaptability in different environments. While the Fusion4Home may appear complex due to adjustment knobs, most users won't need to modify them, ensuring a straightforward setup. The outdoor panel antenna is optimized for directional signal reception and can be easily mounted on a mast. This directional design aids in focusing on the nearest cell tower, further enhancing signal strength.
The performance of the Fusion4Home is comparable to the SureCall Flare, known for its steady performance and affordability. Both products offer reliable signal enhancement, but their choice depends on specific needs. While the Fusion4Home offers impressive performance, it may be more suitable for larger spaces, whereas the Flare is more affordable and portable, catering to different usage scenarios.
The Fusion4Home is competitively priced (at $500) compared to similar products on the market. This makes it an excellent value for users seeking substantial signal enhancement in larger areas, such as rural homes or offices.
weBoost Drive Reach
The weBoost Drive Reach might be the solution you are looking for if you're driving to remote places or in remote places. The booster's performance is especially impressive when your phone is close to the in-car antenna. Installation is straightforward and involves placing an external antenna, routing cords, and connecting the base unit. The weBoost Drive Reach is compatible with multiple carriers, such as AT&T and Verizon, simultaneously, ensuring broad coverage.
Its rugged design and portability make it a reliable choice. It comes with Velcro strips for secure placement on auto carpets and an internal antenna, making it easy to transfer between vehicles. The weBoost Drive Reach is also future-proof to a certain extent, as it enhances LTE 4G and is compatible with upcoming 5G signals.
When compared to other weBoost models, the Drive Reach — coming in at $500 — stands out for its extended range and performance, making it a terrific choice for those seeking better cell service on drives to or through rural and remote regions.
Bolton Technical long-range cellular antenna
The Bolton Technical Long Ranger cellular antenna emerges as a formidable solution for enhancing connectivity in rural areas. The antenna has a gain of up to 28dB. Its narrow radiation cone extends reach in weak signal areas — this feature contributes to its suitability for commercial booster installations as well. The Bolton is compatible with various signal boosters and operates across diverse bands, including cellular, LTE, 5G, and more.
The Long Ranger Parabolic Antenna — costing $200, the most affordable of all on this list — is especially useful for the remotest of areas, by which we mean areas without any towers for dozens of miles. With an impressive 20-mile range, it caters to the specific needs of U.S. cellular carriers. The antenna's wideband compatibility, spanning 600 MHz to 6500 GHz, ensures a powerful connection in various environments — rural, urban, or enterprise. The company also stands by its product, offering a two-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.