The Raspberry Pi Creation You'll Want To Bring On A Hike

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Raspberry Pi Pico is a cheap, compact, microcontroller that packs a lot of punch. Like the full-sized Raspberry Pi, the smaller board can serve as the centerpiece of a host of creative projects. While designing something like an altimeter may seem daunting at first, it's actually pretty straightforward with a Pico and the right components.

You can use a Pi Pico, a BME280 sensor, and an algorithm to create a functional altimeter. The process is demonstrated in the video below, and on Hackster.io. This device can come in pretty handy while hiking for a number of reasons. If you're going up a mountain, you can subtract your current altitude from the height of the summit to work out roughly how far you have to climb. If you're using a topographical map, altitude is another piece of information you can use to determine your exact location.

In extreme circumstances, an altimeter could help keep you safe. Once you climb above 26,000 feet, the atmosphere no longer contains enough oxygen to sustain life. When you enter the "death zone," you can either use supplemental oxygen or you'll have around 16 to 20 hours to perform whatever task you were doing. An altimeter can help you pinpoint when you enter the zone, so you can start counting down the time you have left or make the most of your oxygen tanks. With that being said, if you're climbing one of the few mountains that goes into the death zone, you should probably pay for a piece of professional kit instead of relying on a homemade device.