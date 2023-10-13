Why The DOJ Is Targeting Rolling Coal Devices (And How It Could Cost Billions In Fines)

The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against eBay for allegedly facilitating the sale of hundreds of thousands of "rolling coal" tampering products. These devices, banned in six states, modify diesel engine vehicles to produce more exhaust fumes, resulting in large clouds of black smoke from the exhaust pipe.

This modification can involve removing the particulate filter in a vehicle, which is there to remove soot from the exhaust. The resulting air pollution spectacle is sometimes used to protest environmentalism, as some drivers will use the modified exhaust to obstruct the vision of hybrid vehicle drivers on the roadway. It has even garnered the nickname "Prius repellent" in many circles.

According to the DOJ, eBay was complicit in the transaction of 343,000 of these devices that violate the Clean Air Act (CAA). The complaint argued that the rolling coal modifications increase the production of "carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and nonmethane hydrocarbons," which can harm the public. These intentional defects can result in $5,580 in fines each. This would tally up to over $1.9 billion in fines for the internet commerce company.