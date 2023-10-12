Microsoft's New Xbox Series S Starter Bundle Sets Its Sights On Holiday Shoppers
Ahead of the holiday season, Microsoft has revealed a new Xbox bundle that makes it one of the most value-centric consoles out there. The company is calling it the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle, and it will hit the shelves starting October 31. However, you can go ahead and pre-order it today. The best part about this offer is that authorized partner outlets will carry the bundle across the world.
The Starter Bundle includes the all-white Xbox Series S in its 512GB storage configuration, the Xbox Wireless Controller in its Robot White trim, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription. For folks based in the EU bloc, it costs €299, while interested parties in the UK can snag it for £249. To put that asking price into perspective, the standard Xbox Series S bundle is currently going for the same price in all three markets mentioned above. Unfortunately, Microsoft hasn't revealed for how long the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle will be up for grabs, or whether there will be a limited number of units available.
The real value isn't the hardware
The Xbox Series S isn't nearly as powerful as the Xbox Series X, but it is no slouch. The entry-level console can deliver the 120fps experience and supports HDR output in compatible titles, hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, and quick resume among other perks. But the real value lies in its backward compatibility and the new bundle's 3-month complimentary subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
The subscription service offers access to hundreds of AAA games (and also dips into the EA Play library without any extra cost), supports gaming on consoles as well as PC, offers access to games on launch day, exclusive discounts and freebies, and cloud-based game streaming across all formats, including phones.
On its own, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 per month, which means you are saving around $50 and getting free access to a rich game library for three months with the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle without having to spend a dime on games. However, if you're not into subscription-based gaming and prefer local downloads with a one-time purchase, the new 1TB Xbox Series S version that comes in a sleek black trim is where you should spend your money.