Microsoft's New Xbox Series S Starter Bundle Sets Its Sights On Holiday Shoppers

Ahead of the holiday season, Microsoft has revealed a new Xbox bundle that makes it one of the most value-centric consoles out there. The company is calling it the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle, and it will hit the shelves starting October 31. However, you can go ahead and pre-order it today. The best part about this offer is that authorized partner outlets will carry the bundle across the world.

The Starter Bundle includes the all-white Xbox Series S in its 512GB storage configuration, the Xbox Wireless Controller in its Robot White trim, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription. For folks based in the EU bloc, it costs €299, while interested parties in the UK can snag it for £249. To put that asking price into perspective, the standard Xbox Series S bundle is currently going for the same price in all three markets mentioned above. Unfortunately, Microsoft hasn't revealed for how long the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle will be up for grabs, or whether there will be a limited number of units available.