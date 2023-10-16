Your Fire TV Hasn't Been Hacked: Here's What's Probably Happening

The Amazon Fire TV Stick and smart Fire TVs run Amazon's Fire OS, giving you access to all the major streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, Apple TV, and Disney+. While these apps are free to download on the Fire TV, you will need to create accounts and subscribe to individual apps (where required) before you can start streaming.

The Fire TV's home screen displays your frequently used apps front and center and has rows of tiles displaying recently played movies and TV shows, letting you pick up where you left off without having to open individual apps.

If you notice unusual activity on your Fire TV, such as apps you haven't subscribed to, or find that a random video starts playing, you might suspect you've been hacked. It's understandable to jump to conclusions; the fact is that there's not much benefit to hacking a Fire TV, given that it only provides access to the device and not your accounts. While inadvertently downloading a virus isn't unheard of, it is unlikely unless you've jailbroken your Amazon Fire TV and sideloaded apps. In most cases, there's a simpler explanation for strange activity on your Fire TV.