The Most Impressive Features Of Apple's Most Expensive Product

In the last few years, Apple has refreshed its desktop lineup to the point that it now has four distinct desktop products, the most it's had in years. All have Apple Silicon CPUs and GPUs, and though the iMac still lags with an M1 system on a chip, the Mac Studio was introduced en route to it, the Mac Mini and the Mac Pro all being updated to having varying types of M2 SOCs. The retail price points cover a wide spectrum: Mac Minis start at $599, iMacs with built-in monitors start at $1,299, Mac Studios start at $1,999, and Mac Pros start at $6,999 for the tower version or $7,499 for the rack-mountable version.

That makes the Mac Pro easily the most expensive Apple product, an ultra-premium product earmarked for professional use, like video production. (Remember, that's just for the base configuration: Maxing out a Mac Pro to the 76-core GPU version of the M2 Ultra, 192GB memory, and an 8TB solid-state drive for storage brings the price up to $11,799.)

This is a true Mac Pro, designed with upgrades and expansion in mind, unlike some models of the past, like the infamous cylindrical 2013 Mac Pro. It kind of has to, particularly since it costs $3,000 more than a Mac Studio with the same basic configuration in terms of CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage, as the top-of-the-line M2 Ultra SOC is available in custom-ordered Mac Studios. So, let's look at the key features of the Mac Pro that differentiate it from the rest of the increasingly crowded Mac lineup.