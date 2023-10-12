Major Fitbit Outage Hits Mobile App And User Accounts

Fitbit has been hit with a major service outage that started at around 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 11, based on reports at Downdetector. The reason for the service disruption is unclear, though the company has acknowledged that it is experiencing issues and has reassured its users that engineers are working to resolve the matter. Unfortunately, Fitbit has been unable to provide users with a timeframe for when functionality will be restored, and many details remain unknown at the time of writing.

We're aware that some customers are experiencing issues with the Fitbit app and we are currently investigating. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, thank you for your patience! — Fitbit Support (@FitbitSupport) October 12, 2023

While affected users say they're able to access the Fitbit mobile app, reports indicate that they're unable to add new devices and that the app is not recording their fitness, sleep, and health metrics as expected. Some users report being unable to sign back into their accounts after signing out. It remains to be seen whether activity data is still being recorded by Fitbit trackers and will be added to users' accounts once the fix is implemented or if that information is lost for good.