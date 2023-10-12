Major Fitbit Outage Hits Mobile App And User Accounts
Fitbit has been hit with a major service outage that started at around 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 11, based on reports at Downdetector. The reason for the service disruption is unclear, though the company has acknowledged that it is experiencing issues and has reassured its users that engineers are working to resolve the matter. Unfortunately, Fitbit has been unable to provide users with a timeframe for when functionality will be restored, and many details remain unknown at the time of writing.
We're aware that some customers are experiencing issues with the Fitbit app and we are currently investigating. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, thank you for your patience!
— Fitbit Support (@FitbitSupport) October 12, 2023
While affected users say they're able to access the Fitbit mobile app, reports indicate that they're unable to add new devices and that the app is not recording their fitness, sleep, and health metrics as expected. Some users report being unable to sign back into their accounts after signing out. It remains to be seen whether activity data is still being recorded by Fitbit trackers and will be added to users' accounts once the fix is implemented or if that information is lost for good.
This isn't Fitbit's first big service outage
According to a tweet by Fitbit Support on X, formerly known as Twitter, the company's tech teams are working to fix the problem, but the reasons for the issue aren't clear nor is the scope of the outage. A similar message appears on the Fitbit website. Starting at around 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time, some Fitbit users reported being able to access the app once again, though they claim that their data is either showing wildly incorrect figures or is missing data related to activity that took place during the outage.
This isn't the first big service outage to hit Fitbit users this year — the last one occurred back in March 2023 and primarily revolved around the company's iOS app. That particular issue itself followed a similar problem with the company's mobile platform in February, which had taken several hours for the company to fix. Fitbit didn't provide details about what caused either of those outages and if history is any indication, we likely won't get an explanation about the October 2023 disruption, either.