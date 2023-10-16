The Bloop: The Strange Ocean Sound Scientists Couldn't Explain

As Ireland's Dara Ó Briain once joked on YouTube, "Science knows it doesn't know everything, otherwise it'd stop." The world is full of mysteries to solve and curious subjects to study, and no part of it is as mysterious or distant as the oceans. In fact, the longest animal in the world was recently discovered in our vast waters.

Over two-thirds of the planet consists of ocean, and its deepest known point, Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench, has been recorded to be more than 36,000 feet deep. What this means, then, is that there's a mind-bogglingly large stretch of deep water around the globe, and there's really no telling what may be down there, undiscovered. This is exactly what made the "Bloop" so fascinating (and more than a little unnerving).

Let's dive into the mystery of this peculiar ocean sound, why it confused scientists so much, and what is now believed to have been the cause of it. That answer isn't as extraordinary as some may have liked, but it's an intriguing story nonetheless.