5 Deals On DeWalt Tools And Accessories You Don't Want To Miss This Prime Day

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DeWalt is one of many companies slashing the prices of some of its top products on Amazon during this Prime Day. One deal that will appeal to almost anyone who works with power tools is the multi-colored Dewalt DPG54-1D Protector Safety Glasses. These glasses are going for $3.37 during this limited-time sale period, 74% off its retail price of $12.99. You may want to buy these in bulk at such a discount if you're the type of person who often needs to replace your safety glasses.

These rimless, oval-shaped glasses with their wraparound frame are made of polycarbonate and weigh less than an ounce. The tips of the glasses are wrapped in rubber for comfort when situated on the ear. Their lenses are distortion-free to alleviate eye strain, in addition to providing 99.9% UVA/UVB protection. It's also Z87+ compliant for safety against impacts. But these glasses aren't the only thing on sale during Prime Day, as DeWalt is also discounting some of its power tools.