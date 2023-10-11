5 Deals On DeWalt Tools And Accessories You Don't Want To Miss This Prime Day
DeWalt is one of many companies slashing the prices of some of its top products on Amazon during this Prime Day. One deal that will appeal to almost anyone who works with power tools is the multi-colored Dewalt DPG54-1D Protector Safety Glasses. These glasses are going for $3.37 during this limited-time sale period, 74% off its retail price of $12.99. You may want to buy these in bulk at such a discount if you're the type of person who often needs to replace your safety glasses.
These rimless, oval-shaped glasses with their wraparound frame are made of polycarbonate and weigh less than an ounce. The tips of the glasses are wrapped in rubber for comfort when situated on the ear. Their lenses are distortion-free to alleviate eye strain, in addition to providing 99.9% UVA/UVB protection. It's also Z87+ compliant for safety against impacts. But these glasses aren't the only thing on sale during Prime Day, as DeWalt is also discounting some of its power tools.
DeWalt 20V Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit
This 20V Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit is on sale for 46% off at $129 on Amazon. The bundle includes a cordless drill, an impact driver, two 20-volt max lithium-ion 1.3 Ah batteries, and a 20-volt charger. It also includes a carrying bag to store all of the items.
The cordless drill has a 0.5-inch ratcheting chuck for accepting drill bits; its motor provides 300-unit watts out (UWO) of power and two-speed transmission options — 0 to 450 or 0 to 1,500 rpm — which can be alternated via a switch at the top of the drill. The underside of the 20V Cordless Drill features an LED light to illuminate your workspace.
This set's impact driver has a compact design measuring 5.55 inches from front to back and a weight of 2.8 pounds. It has a 0.25-inch hex chunk compatible with 1-inch bit tips that can be reloaded with one hand. It also sports three LED lights that have a 20-second delay that forms a ring around the front of the tool.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Oscillating Tool Kit
The DeWalt 20V Max XR Oscillating Tool Kit comes with a handful of accessories to complement the tool and is on sale for $99 at a 55% discount. Included in the bundle is the 20V Max XR Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool, a 20V Max lithium-ion battery, a DCB107 charger, two blades, one for metal and one for wood, and a Universal Accessory Adaptor. The tool itself weighs three pounds and is 14.38 inches in length, 4.8 inches in width, and 9.75 inches in height.
According to DeWalt, the oscillating tool's brushless motor provides 57% longer run time than the ones with a brushed motor. The tool's speed can be adjusted to three presets that can be selected via a switch at the device's base. It also features a quick-change accessory system for switching out blades and attachments without needing a wrench. Additionally, it has an LED light positioned on the front of the tool for illumination.
DeWalt 120W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This particular DeWalt product on sale this Prime Day will appeal to more than just handymen and women. The DeWalt 120W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is discounted by 40% at $47.99. At a weight of three pounds, this vacuum is made up of three parts: the base of the tool that houses the motor, the HEPA filter, and the 600 ml dust bin positioned at the front of the device. The motor provides 93 watts of power giving it 8KPa of suction power. With a 3 Ah battery, the vacuum is said to run for 25 to 30 minutes before needing a charge and an hour on 6 Ah batteries. That said, this product does not include a battery.
Accompanying the vacuum in this bundle are some accessories that can be interchanged depending on what kind of cleaning you are doing. A crevice nozzle, a hair nozzle designed for carpets and sofas, and a floor brush are all included.
DeWalt 68W LED Work Light
The DeWalt cordless 68W LED Work Light is on sale for $35.19 at a discount of 47% over its typical $65.99 price tag. Notably, it does not need a special battery, as any DeWalt 18V and 20V lithium-ion batteries can power this light. The device is relatively small at 9.33 inches in length, 6.97 in width, and 3.5 inches in height, with a total weight of 1.39 pounds. It has two lighting modes: a low to conserve power and a high for maximum brightness. The head of the light can be rotated 140 degrees and is waterproof.
Not only does this product provide illumination, but it also has a dual charging port. The USB-A and Type-C ports allow you to charge your devices, which will come in handy if you don't own one of DeWalt's power stations. However, this will affect battery performance. When the battery does get low, below 15 volts, the light will turn off to avoid damage. It also has overheating protection via heat dissipation on the backside of the light.