You Need To Make Sure Your Web Browser Is Updated, Here's Why

You may have noticed reminders about updating your web browser from time to time. Occasionally, from the browser itself, even. And it's important to heed that advice because failing to keep your browser up-to-date can lead to problems if you aren't careful.

It all comes down to security. Misleading links, add-ons with ulterior motives, and other nefarious tactics can and are used to subtly (or sometimes blatantly) steal personal information or even wrestle control of an app or entire computer system away from users.

In the case of web browsers, new versions sometimes include security updates that may add extra layers of protection from these kinds of attacks or close up vulnerabilities that a knowledgeable attacker could exploit. Regardless of the exact nature of these adjustments, it's highly recommended that you take a moment every so often to ensure the web browsers you use are as current as possible. Because not doing so leaves a potential back door (or several) open for anyone with the right know-how and the wrong intentions.