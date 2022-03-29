You Need To Update Google Chrome And Microsoft Edge Right Now - Here's Why

Both Microsoft and Google have issued important updates for their respective web browsers thanks to a new security vulnerability. According to Google, this vulnerability was reported by an anonymous user on March 23, 2022, after which it quickly released a patch to address the issue on March 25.

The problem itself is with Javascript V8, which has played a major role in improving performance for both browsers since 2021. Specific details regarding the vulnerability and how it could be exploited are not currently being shared openly, as a precaution meant to give more users time to update their software with the necessary fixes.

Updates for both Chrome (version 99.0.4844.84) and Edge (version 99.0.1150.55) are currently available, and it's recommended that you update immediately if you're using either browser. It's important to note Chrome's most recent version is actually 99.0.4844.94, which will still provide the necessary security patch, so don't be concerned if the numbers don't match perfectly.