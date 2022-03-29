You Need To Update Google Chrome And Microsoft Edge Right Now - Here's Why
Both Microsoft and Google have issued important updates for their respective web browsers thanks to a new security vulnerability. According to Google, this vulnerability was reported by an anonymous user on March 23, 2022, after which it quickly released a patch to address the issue on March 25.
The problem itself is with Javascript V8, which has played a major role in improving performance for both browsers since 2021. Specific details regarding the vulnerability and how it could be exploited are not currently being shared openly, as a precaution meant to give more users time to update their software with the necessary fixes.
Updates for both Chrome (version 99.0.4844.84) and Edge (version 99.0.1150.55) are currently available, and it's recommended that you update immediately if you're using either browser. It's important to note Chrome's most recent version is actually 99.0.4844.94, which will still provide the necessary security patch, so don't be concerned if the numbers don't match perfectly.
The V8 problem
Javascript V8 is responsible for processing Javascript code in web browsers with a focus on higher performance; it works in Windows 7 or later, macOS Sierra 10.12 and higher, or in most current Linux systems.
This new high-priority security issue, which is being referred to as a "Type Confusion" vulnerability, is essentially a coding error that could be used to trick V8 into mistaking one kind (or "type") of input for another. In other words, a potential attacker could exploit the vulnerability to make your browser run their own unrestricted code, rather than perform the processes it was originally supposed to. This, in turn, could allow an attacker to view, delete, or change data.
If you use either Chrome or Edge, the most important thing you can do to protect yourself is download and install the newest browser version — though it also wouldn't hurt to get into the habit of regularly checking for and installing browser updates in the future. Beyond that, always be cautious when following unfamiliar or suspicious links on web pages, in emails, and in messages on social media.