This Strange Xbox Feature Lets You Use Two Controllers As One

Xbox has made a lot of strides in accessibility over the Xbox One generation, and into the Series X|S era. One such change is the ability to use two controllers as one, known as "Copilot" — not to be confused with the Windows AI assistant. Both controllers are connected to the Xbox at the same time, but they each control the same input in a game.

The idea behind two controllers serving as one input is for somebody to come in as backup if you're struggling. A scenario could be a parent helping their child get through a difficult level, without ever having to pass the controller. The parent would just use their own controller to play the game while the child watches. When the tough part is over, the parent can put their controller down, and the child can continue on at their own pace.

This feature is also somewhat-confusingly called Copilot, and it's well worth giving a try if you envision yourself ever being in a similar situation. The entire process is easy to set up, and you'll be able to turn it off whenever you like. This isn't the same as signing into two accounts, however, and only the pilot will be unlocking achievements as the copilot is just there for help.