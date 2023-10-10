Blurry Android Home Screen? Here's How To Fix It

Regardless of the budget range of your Android device, whether it falls within the midrange or high-end category, it is still susceptible to issues. Such issues may arise from accidents or prolonged usage. One notable problem is the occurrence of a blurry Android home screen, making it difficult for you to view content. Imagine you've set a cool nature wallpaper with breathtaking scenery as your wallpaper. But a persistent smudge on the screen is ruining the whole experience. Despite multiple attempts to clean your screen, it just won't come off. If this happens, the root cause could either be a hardware or a simple software issue.

Concerning hardware, the problem may arise from your phone experiencing a fall or encountering issues with its LCD or OLED panels. There could also be a breakage between the connectors of the screen and the device's mainboard. On the other hand, software-related issues causing blurry screens could arise because of a specific app or apps installed on your device having compatibility issues or bugs that affect how they interact with the device's display, causing blurriness when the app is active. Here are some of the most common fixes for blurriness on your Android home screen.