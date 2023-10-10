Snap-On's Online Tool Box Builder Lets You Customize Your Ultimate Tool Storage (But They're Not Cheap)
Snap-On is a very well-known brand, albeit one that's a bit expensive. The pricing on many of its tools firmly leaves budget-conscious shoppers out of the price range, but that hasn't stopped it from being a reliable brand. Going down the Snap-On route isn't a bad idea if you want to take your craft a little more seriously. Keeping that collection safe is important, too. You can do that with a Snap-On toolbox, and opting for the builder allows you to have additional customization.
If you use Snap-On's online toolbox builder — dubbed the Snap-On Ultimator — you can craft a storage solution that fits your needs. You have complete control of the surface, overhead cabinets, lockers, drawers, and anything else you can expect from a toolbox like this. You'll see your design rendered in 3D, giving you a perfect look at the final product. You'll be given its height and width so you can measure how it'll fit in your garage or wherever you're putting it. However, you'll quickly see there's a lot more than what meets the eye here. By that, we mean a price that will blow your mind due to being a Snap-On product. If you're already in the Snap-on ecosystem, this won't come as much of a surprise for you.
This gets expensive
The blue cabinet seen above that was put together using the builder costs $23,835. This means you could potentially grab a new car for cheaper than this tool cabinet, so it's really for people who are serious about their work. Not everybody wants or needs a workbench like this, but it's perfect for people who do.
You can decide to knock a bit off the price by not going for additional bells and whistles like side cabinets, so don't feel like you're locked into this price. Thanks to the Snap-On name, you will still be spending a lot more than you ever would on a similar cabinet. If this cabinet is within your price range, then feel free to customize it to your heart's content. With a level of customization that's unparalleled by any other brand, there's really a lot to love here. If you're a fan of Snap-On, you know you're getting the same type of quality here that the other products have. The only real downside to this builder is the price that comes at the end of it.