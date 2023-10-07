The Intelligent AWD System In Infiniti Cars: Balancing Sportiness And Safety

In 1985, Japanese Nissan automotive launched its luxury brand Infiniti, which targets premium drivers in the United States. Since then, Infiniti has also expanded to international markets, such as China, Taiwan, and the Middle East. Known for its integration of the newest technology with its cars, especially when it comes to safety, Infiniti offers features such as 360 cameras, blind-spot monitors, and car cross-traffic alerts.

In recent times, Infiniti cars are also known for their Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) systems. While drive systems that send power to all four wheels have been around for quite some time, Infiniti's technology introduces some added benefits to improve its overall performance, especially in emergency situations.

Compared to AWD systems that use electromagnetic coupling that requires a detectable wheel slip to engage, Infiniti shares that its "Intelligent" AWD system uses predictive technology via sensors instead. With the way the Intelligent AWD technology is designed, Infiniti drivers are mean to feel improved sport driving characteristics in various conditions, as well as improved safety. Here is why that matters.