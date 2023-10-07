The Intelligent AWD System In Infiniti Cars: Balancing Sportiness And Safety
In 1985, Japanese Nissan automotive launched its luxury brand Infiniti, which targets premium drivers in the United States. Since then, Infiniti has also expanded to international markets, such as China, Taiwan, and the Middle East. Known for its integration of the newest technology with its cars, especially when it comes to safety, Infiniti offers features such as 360 cameras, blind-spot monitors, and car cross-traffic alerts.
In recent times, Infiniti cars are also known for their Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) systems. While drive systems that send power to all four wheels have been around for quite some time, Infiniti's technology introduces some added benefits to improve its overall performance, especially in emergency situations.
Compared to AWD systems that use electromagnetic coupling that requires a detectable wheel slip to engage, Infiniti shares that its "Intelligent" AWD system uses predictive technology via sensors instead. With the way the Intelligent AWD technology is designed, Infiniti drivers are mean to feel improved sport driving characteristics in various conditions, as well as improved safety. Here is why that matters.
How 'Intelligent' all-wheel drive works
Infiniti cars' AWD technology is constantly monitoring details such as wheelspin, throttle position, and speed. During an ordinary situation, the system maintains 100% of its power to the rear wheels to improve weight balance and fuel efficiency, but can shift to changing terrains.
Aside from this, the AWD system is also designed to make Infiniti cars more responsive in emergency situations. According to Chris Fischer, Infiniti Vehicle Performance Development Manager, "The all-new Infiniti QX60 is really designed to encounter a wide variety of situations with its all-wheel-drive system. Whether it's deep snow, sand... even packed snow where it's a bit more slick."
Once it detects unfavorable road conditions, the car will automatically divert up to 50% of its power to the front wheels. With this, it's more likely to be able to withstand more difficult terrain and unstable road conditions, and works hard to supplement the driver's active decision-making.
In a press release, Infiniti's development team shared that its QX60 cars were cold-weather tested in Alaska, Northern Quebec, and Michigan to help hone in the AWD system's adaptability. As well, it was also tested in desert conditions such as Death Valley, California, and Moab, Utah for sand and similarly challenging terrain.