INFINITI reveals the all-new 2022 QX60 SUV launching this fall

INFINITI has revealed its all-new, next-generation family SUV called the 2022 INFINITI QX60. The all-new QX60 will go on sale this fall and is one of the most successful models the company produces, with over 400,000 units sold since it first debuted. The automaker says the SUV has been updated for 2022 with modern artistry and craftsmanship.

INFINITI revealed the QX60 with a short film featuring actress Kate Hudson titled “INFINITI Presents: Conquer Life in Style with All-New QX60.” The interior of the QX60 is very attractive, with a video showing a version featuring beige leather with black accents. All of the materials appear to be high-quality, and everywhere you look are quilted sections with white stitching.

The interior uses various soft-touch materials, and the automaker says it’s loaded with features designed to make everyday tasks easier. The touchscreen in the center of the dash features high-definition resolution, and the SUV features wireless charging and Wi-Fi connectivity. Second-row seats have one-touch allowing them to slide back and forth for easy access to the third-row seats without removing a car seat.

Power comes from a V-6 engine paired with an all-new nine-speed automatic transmission. QX60 is available with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and enhanced ProPILOT Assist with Navi Link. The QX60 will be available globally but is being produced at two separate facilities catering to the needs of different markets. QX60 SUVs for North America will be built and assembled at the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly facility.

The vehicle will be built for China, with INFINITI partnering with Dongfeng to build the SUV exclusively for Chinese buyers. In China, the SUV will have changes specifically for that market. The automaker is keeping some details of the new QX60 a secret, for now, saying that pricing, packaging, and availability will be offered closer to launch.