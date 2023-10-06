This Sports Smartwatch Is More Than Half Off With Our Deal Days Sale

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Want a smartwatch without the Apple-level price? Check out the Pro Fit Buddy with a similar design and features, now only $49.97 through October 15th.

With Apple announcing two new Apple Watches at the Wonderlust event, you may be thinking of treating yourself to one. Or, finally upgrading the one around your wrist. But those sticker prices are hard to look at.

The Pro Fit Buddy gives the Apple Watch a run for its money with similar health, notification, and control features. For Deal Days (our version of Prime Day), you can snatch one for only $49.97, normally $129.99.

The first thing you'll notice about the Pro Fit Buddy is its impressive battery life. Apple users have to charge their watch every night and, even then, potentially run into low-power notifications or a dead device by the end of the day. The Pro Fit Buddy, in contrast, only needs a two-hour charge to support up to a week of use.

But how does it hold up to the Apple Watch's features? See for yourself: