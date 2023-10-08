The Strange Propeller Car Of WWI: The Story Behind Sizaire-Berwick's Armored Car

Of all the various technological creations born from World War 1, perhaps no other vehicle was as odd or useless as the Sizaire-Berwick Armored Car, also known as the "Wind Wagon." While the Great War saw a lot of devastating technology developed during the era, other inventions were not as effective and never actually left the prototype phase.

The Sizaire-Berwick Armored Car is one such invention. A civilian chassis with a giant airplane propellor and engine attached to it, the vehicle was meant to overcome the obstacles that desert warfare in North Africa and The Middle East presented to France and England at the start of the war. However, the company creating the vehicle, Sizaire-Berwick, was not known for armored vehicles, instead producing luxury sedans from 1913-1927.

Founded originally by Maurice and Georges Sizaire in 1903 as Sizaire-Naudin, the brothers would leave their original company and partner with William Berwick, a London U.K. car importer, to launch the Sizaire-Berwick company in 1913. However, just a few years later, WWI would officially begin, and the company's production sites were commandeered for military use.