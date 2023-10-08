The Added Benefit Of Having An Amazon Fire TV Stick If You Have A Home Security System

Making this work relies on having all your hardware pointing to the same network. You'll also want to make sure your cameras are compatible with Alexa, so if you can view the camera in the Alexa app on your smartphone or on your Echo Show, it should work here too. There are hundreds of security cameras available that have wired and wireless connectivity so it will be no trouble getting them on the network if they aren't already connected. You'll also want to make sure that each of your cameras has a name like "Side Gate" or "Front Walk" so that they are easily identifiable.

Having the Firestick is crucial to this setup because it bridges the connection between your network and your television. You'll also want to make sure Alexa is set up to connect to your Firestick by going into Alexa's settings in the app, navigating to the Fire TV section, and linking Alexa. Once everything is connected, the next step is to try it out by speaking a command to your Alexa device or using the speech function on your Firestick remote. Provided you have named your cameras correctly, you should be able to say "Alexa, show me Front Walk," and your television should display the appropriate camera feed.