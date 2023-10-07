How To Repurpose Your Old DVD Player Into A Macro Lens For Your Phone

Maybe you're replacing an outdated model, or maybe you're upgrading to Blu-Ray, but if you find yourself with an unwanted DVD player that's just gathering dust or sitting half-forgotten in the deep recesses of your home it might be worth salvaging it for parts. Or rather, one specific part. Assuming you have an interest in taking extremely up-close photos with your smartphone and don't want to buy any attachments for it.

It turns out the optical lens in your (or any, really) DVD player can be removed and repurposed as a macro lens for most smartphone cameras, and all you need is a screwdriver and some mounting putty (3M, Scotch, etc.). The catch is that the DVD player being used as a donor will be out of commission for good — since it will no longer possess a critical component for actually reading discs. So before you attempt this DIY salvaging project make sure that the DVD player in question is definitely not going to be missed.

You don't have to worry too much about the phone, though. As permanent as the process may be for the DVD player, it's a lot simpler to undo or switch back and forth with your smartphone. However, a little bit of care is still recommended as you're dealing with somewhat delicate lenses and electronics and all that.