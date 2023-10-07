Everything To Know About Apple's Point And Speak Feature

Over the years, Apple has repeatedly stressed that the best technology is the one that is built for everyone. That reflects particularly well in the diversity of accessibility features that Apple offers. Earlier this year, Apple pushed more accessibility features into its phone and tablet ecosystem, targeting people with visual, cognitive, and speech difficulties.

Among them are improvements to the Detection Mode in the Magnifier app that lets the camera assist people with seeing and understanding the world around them. The most notable feature in this package is Point and Speak, which as the name suggests, is aimed at folks with vision difficulties.

All one needs to do is point the camera at an object and use their finger to focus on a particular element in the frame, and the phone will read the text as well as offer a description. It's akin to a visual and audio assistant for the world seen through a phone's camera, while complex machine learning algorithms help make sense of it.