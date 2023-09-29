How To Use Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons To Control Your Phone's Camera

It's always convenient when the many portable devices we use on a daily basis interact with and complement each other. Fitness apps on a smartphone and a smart watch, for instance, are just one very logical and natural pairing. More outlandishly, though, the Nintendo Switch's small but mighty Joy-Con controller can serve as a controller for something else: your smartphone's camera.

If you've ever tried to finagle your camera's timer feature, and then dash into a group shot to inevitably questionable results, you're sure to appreciate this rather obscure functionality of the Joy-Con. Here's how it works.

Bluetooth audio, for the purposes of connecting headphones, was added to the Nintendo Switch in September 2021. Some months prior to that, though, a Reddit user by the name of Byotan was showing off the Bluetooth functionality that the system already had. It's rather more niche, but impressive nonetheless.

In Byotan's provided clip, a single Joy-Con is used (via the "A" button) to activate the shutter of the camera of an Android phone, which is on a stand a short distance away. It's quick and easy to set this up for yourself, too.