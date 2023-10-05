Why A Future Supercontinent Could Spell Doom For Mammals (Including Humans)

To determine the conditions of this hypothetical supercontinent, the researchers ran a simulation through a supercomputer to forecast future changes in temperature and humidity. Based on their projections, in 250 million years, the recombining of the world's continents will consolidate heat from underwater volcanic vents directly under Pangea Ultima. Every continent has these vents, but because they're all bordered by the ocean, some of the heat dissipates. If it's all one landmass, though, all that heat is staying right where it is, either heating from below or being pushed up onto land by tectonic activity. Additionally, the increased volcanic activity would result in a higher concentration of carbon dioxide in the air, trapping ultraviolet radiation from the sun, of which there would be substantially more as the sun gets older.

All in all, we're looking at a near-constant dry heat of well over 104 degrees Fahrenheit. While some heat-resistant critters may be able to survive, and the denizens of the ocean can still live in the dark, colder depths, for the vast majority of landlocked life on Earth, it's lights out. That also includes humanity, if we're still around that far in the future, though in all likelihood, we'll have either evolved in something entirely different, gone extinct from natural changes in the environment, or in the best-case scenario, left the planet and become a spacefaring species.