Is It Safe To Use Skins On The Nintendo Switch?

Console customization through the use of adhesive stickers (a.k.a. skins) has been around for quite some time, and the portability of the Nintendo Switch seems like it the perfect excuse to dress it up before heading over to a friend's house or traveling in general. That said, it wasn't always an advisable practice.

Unlike other video game hardware, something about the finish used on both the Switch console and its Joy-Cons didn't play well with the typical adhesive mixtures used for these types of stickers, resulting in something far more troublesome than sticky residue that needs to be cleaned off upon removal. We're talking actual damage to the plastic surface.

The damage was severe enough that console skin manufacturer Dbrand released a series of Xs, formerly known as Tweets, acting as a public service announcement in March of 2017 to warn potential buyers and other Switch owners of the danger. After this, it stated that it would cancel and refund all preorders on its initially planned Switch skins, and cautioned against purchasing and applying any skins to the Switch or Joy-Cons whatsoever.