The Unexpected Way You Can Use Dryer Sheets To Clean Up Your Car

If you live in certain areas, there will be several months of the year when you can't drive any distance without your car's grille getting coated in a healthy layer of deceased insects. Smaller bugs usually end up as black speckles on the front of your vehicle, but larger insects may leave unsightly red patches or worse.

Cleaning off this sheet of biomass may be tedious and difficult. This is especially true if your vehicle has a complex grille with many deep grooves or holes. There are a few methods to help you clean a grille, even when it has been spattered with six-legged beings. One popular method involves dousing the grille with cooking spray or WD-40 before a trip and then hitting it with a microfiber cloth afterward. The cooking spray helps keep insects from sticking to the grille, and the cloth gets into any deep and awkward crevices the grille may have — sweeping up any remaining insects in the process.

But you may not want to coat your grille in cooking oil. You'll have to coat your car with Pam before hitting the road for the best results. So it's easy to forget this step if you're leaving in a hurry. And, at the very least, cooking spray has other uses. You don't want to be left with an omelet sticking to your pan because you used the last of your cooking oil to clean up your car. Luckily, there is another method you can use.