How To Get Around Region Locked Games On A Nintendo Switch

Region locking is something that has plagued physical media for years. Buying a region-locked console means you're locked into specific games from your region. For example, Nintendo consoles were only able to play region-specific games all the way through the Wii U and 3DS eras. Nintendo ditched this restriction with the Switch, and you can play games from all over the world on the same console.

There are a few steps you have to take before you can actually do it, but it's easy enough for anybody to do. When it's all done, you'll be able to start downloading something from another region's eShop. The only thing you have to do is change your Nintendo account's region, and it's going to take a few minutes at the most.

Go to "System Settings." Select "System" and then select "Region." Change your region to the desired region.

Once those steps are complete, your Switch is officially set for a different region. Not a whole lot changes on the surface, but there are now a few things your Switch can do now that it couldn't earlier. Don't forget to change your region back if you want to play the games you had downloaded before. Just like a game from Japan won't work if you're on a North American account, the same goes for North American games on Japanese accounts.