The Reason Why Parrot Drones Were Discontinued

While we know that Parrot exited the consumer drone market in 2019, most people don't really know why it happened. The simple answer would be the sheer dominance of the Chinese drone maker DJI in the consumer drone market. In 2018, one year before Parrot exited the space, DJI held a commanding third of the consumer drone market with its popular Mavic, Spark, and Phantom drones. This trend has continued to the present day. Parrot's financial situation was also not looking good at the time.

According to its third-quarter earnings report for 2018, Parrot showed a massive 45% dip in revenue compared to the same period in 2017. More importantly, the company experienced this dip despite the arrival of its Anafi drone, which came out in July 2018 in the hope of anchoring up sales. This was also around the same time the company announced to slash its drone division workforce to cut costs. With its (then) new product failing to meet sales expectations, Parrot was not in a position to invest in developing a new consumer drone to compete with DJI's popular offerings.

Instead, the head honchos at Parrot thought it was better off focusing its efforts in the commercial drone space, which had the potential to help them shore up the revenues. By July 2019, Parrot stepped away from the consumer drone space and focused all its attention on the commercial drone space.