Here's How Your Android's Google Assistant Can Improve Your Favorite Apps

Once Google Assistant is set up on your phone, you can turn on your desired shortcuts for supported apps:

Launch Google Assistant by saying "Hey Google" near your phone or by long-pressing its home button. If the digital aide happens to be off, you'll be asked to enable it. Once Google Assistant's graphic pops up, say "Assistant settings." Scroll down and select Shortcuts.

Depending on what apps you have installed on your Android phone, shortcut commands recommended for you to use may vary. At the top of the Shortcut menu's Explore tab, you should see some options that are based on the apps you access most frequently on the device. When you scroll down, you should see all shortcut-supported apps that are installed on your phone. Popular examples include:

Google's own slate of apps like Google Maps, Google Chrome, Google News, Google Photos, Google Messages, Google Keep, Google Calendar, Google Drive, and the Play Store

Common built-in apps like the Phone, Clock, Camera, Contacts, and the like

Social media apps like Instagram or Facebook

Ride-sharing apps like Lyft or Uber

Shopping apps like Amazon, Walmart, or Starbucks

Fitness apps like Strava or AllTrails

Media-streaming apps like YouTube or Spotify

When you tap one of the supported apps listed, you should see all the possible shortcuts related to voice-controlling said app underneath the All tab. To start using a shortcut, tap on the "+" icon next to it. This should activate the shortcut's corresponding voice command, which you can easily customize under the tab, "Your shortcuts."

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

If you change your mind about any active voice command shortcuts, you can delete them by accessing Google Assistant's Shortcuts menu, going to the app's "Your shortcuts" tab, tapping on the shortcut, and choosing Delete.