This Samsung Galaxy Feature Lets You Separate Work And Personal Apps

Have you ever had that heart-pounding moment when you showed your mom or dad a funny picture from your phone, or perhaps a photo from a school trip with friends, only to have them start casually scrolling through the rest of your gallery? You could also work in an environment where you handle sensitive and confidential documents, and the last thing you want is for someone to pick up your phone and start snooping around.

Well, you'll be pleased to discover that Samsung Galaxy phones offer a solution for scenarios like these called the Secure Folder. It acts as a wall, separating what you're comfortable sharing on your phone and what you prefer to keep private. And it's not just for hiding pictures – you can hide apps, calendar schedules, contacts, files, and even your browsing history.

You should know that while this feature is available on many of Samsung's flagship and mid-range smartphones, its availability can vary depending on your region and specific phone model. Samsung frequently updates its smartphone lineup, introducing new models with Secure Folder support and occasionally discontinuing support for older models.