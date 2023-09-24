Why Kombucha Could Be The Key To Healthy Astronauts In Space

You might know kombucha as a trendy coffee shop order, but the fermented sugary tea drink could have uses far beyond the terrestrial. Researchers are investigating whether kombucha cultures can survive in space and whether they could help astronauts stay healthy on long-duration space missions to the moon or Mars.

The European Space Agency (ESA) is performing the research on groups of cells called biofilms which are found in kombucha and are known to be able to survive in harsh conditions. The aim is to see whether these biofilms could survive in space as well, or even in simulated conditions similar to Mars. At the ESA Expose facility, which is mounted to the outside of the International Space Station, various species of bacteria, fungi, and arthropods are kept in containers for periods of 18 months to see how they fare in the space environment.

It is cold, with temperatures as low as about 10 degrees Fahrenheit when the station is in shadow and up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit when the sun strikes it — and it's also in the vacuum of space and is bombarded by space radiation, too. These tough conditions weren't a problem for a type of microorganism called a cyanobacterium, however, which managed to survive and even repair its DNA and continue cell division after it was damaged by space radiation. "The cultures show great potential in supporting long-term human presence on the moon and on Mars," said the head of the German Aerospace Center's astrobiology group, Petra Rettberg, via the ESA.