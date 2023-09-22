It Sure Looks Like Microsoft Will Get To Buy Activision After All

It's been over a year and a half since Microsoft announced its plan to acquire Activision Blizzard. Once the deal got underway, it was blocked by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) due to concerns that the merger would give the company a monopoly on cloud gaming. Microsoft recently submitted a revised new deal to address the government's concerns.

Instead of Microsoft acquiring Activision's cloud gaming rights, under this new deal, the rights would be sold to Ubisoft. A newly released report by the CMA notes that this new proposal is important because it means Microsoft could not limit Activision's content to its streaming service. It also believes Ubisoft must act as an independent entity in the market with its newly acquired cloud services to prevent Microsoft from having a significant hold over it.

The report said that in an improvement to the original deal, Ubisoft will be able to offer Activision's content directly to consumers and cloud services in various ways, such as pay-to-play or subscription services. The remedy also states that Microsoft can't make Activision games exclusive to the Windows operating system.