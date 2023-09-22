Did You Know Gmail Can Password Protect Your Emails? Here's How

Gmail has become an indispensable part of the daily lives of billions around the globe, but many don't think about security when they hit the send button. Instead, they assume that their emails will arrive safely at their destination. While that may be the case most of the time, if you send sensitive information via Gmail, you may want to consider protecting it with a password.

Whether you're sharing financial information, personal information, or emailing your boss, password-protecting your emails can help safeguard your information from unauthorized access and ensure only the intended recipient can open your email. That way, if someone intercepts your email or accesses your inbox without your permission, they won't be able to read its content without the passcode.

And if you don't want that email hanging out in the recipient's inbox forever, you can even set an expiration date, revoking access after a certain period. You can access these features in Gmail's confidential mode, which also prevents recipients from forwarding, copying, or printing your emails. Setting up Gmail to send messages in confidential mode is quick and easy. Let's take a look at how to do it.