UAW's Strike History: What Happened & How Long Did They Last?

With over 400,000 active members and 600 local unions, the United Automobile Workers (UAW) is no small group. This famous union is not new on the block either, with its roots going back to before there were even cars on the road. The first auto unions went through multiple iterations, with the first aiding workers in the carriage and wagon industry. In the 1930s, though, when the production of automobiles was starting to boom, the UAW as we know it today was founded. In the following years, the group aimed to improve workers' lives by pushing public policy and demanding change.

Thanks to multiple strikes and deals, the UAW achieved benefits such as employer-paid health insurance plans, income security provisions, and cost-of-living allowances for industrial workers. Flash forward to today, and the UAW is striking again, this time against the three automakers, Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler's parent company, Stellates.

The union is asking for a 40% increase in pay over a four-year period and a shorter work week. With this strike potentially affecting customers, many may be wondering how long this strike will last. One of the best ways to approximate the length of the strike is to look at historic strikes.