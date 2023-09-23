This Hidden iPhone Feature Let's You Make A Call With One Button

In the olden days, when everyone was still using landline phones, if you wanted to call back the last person you spoke to immediately, you'd dial *69. It was a nifty trick for quickly catching someone whose call you missed, especially since we didn't have digital contact lists to remember all of our friends' numbers back then. Of course, we do have contact lists these days, so you rarely have to manually dial a number unless it's someone you've never called before.

That said, if you're playing a game of phone tag with someone and need to call them back repeatedly, it can be a bit of a slog to keep digging through your entire contacts list for the call button every single time. Even using your phone's recent menu can be a few taps too many if you've been making a lot of calls that day.

If you happen to be playing phone tag on an iPhone, though, there's a nifty trick you can use to save yourself a few taps and get back on the call much quicker.