Here's How To Restore Your Apple TV With An iPhone

The Apple TV rarely has software issues, but they can crop up from time to time. Among them is a black or blank screen that appears on your TV screen. This black screen may sometimes appear when you turn on Match Dynamic Range or Match Frame Rate, and your TV goes blank while it switches formats. A black screen may also be caused because of a loose HDMI cable connection or if you use a receiver or HDMI switch.

In many cases, plugging in your HDMI cable firmly, switching your HDMI cable, or just restarting your Apple TV can fix the issue. Sometimes, however, the black screen on Apple TV can be a more serious problem. You might see a warning symbol on your TV screen or a black screen with a flashing indicator light on your Apple TV. This is usually the result of a glitch that occurs after a software update. If this happens, you'll need to restore your Apple TV.

While Apple has provided a way to restore the Apple TV HD or earlier models by connecting them to a Mac or Windows PC with iTunes, Apple TV 4K users needed to contact Apple Support to fix the issue. With the release of iOS 17, you can now restore your Apple TV using your iPhone.