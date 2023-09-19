Musk's Neuralink Is Looking For Human Volunteers To Test Its Controversial Implant

Elon Musk-backed Neuralink has finally started accepting volunteer applications for its controversial brain implant tech. The company got the FDA's approval for human trials earlier this year but has faced intense scrutiny over alleged animal cruelty, safety hazards, and overambitious claims. Musk has stated that the brain chip interface will one day restore mobility in cases of severe spinal injury, cure Parkinson's, and keep humans relevant in a world dominated by AI.

For now, Neuralink is taking baby steps and starting its human trials with a focus on patients living with spinal paralysis and related neurodegenerative diseases. "Those who have quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may qualify," says the company. Moreover, it hasn't set any overtly enterprising goals either.

The first phase of Neuralink human trials will try to read and transmit the brain waves of a human test subject. These brain waves will be fed to an app and decoded so that a person living with paralysis can perform tasks like controlling a mouse cursor or keyboard input with their thoughts. Neuralink has already demonstrated this capability when a monkey fitted with the brain chip was seen on video playing a game called "Pong" and typing on a screen, almost as if it's being done telepathically.