The End Of Volvo's Diesel Engines Is Coming Sooner Than You Might Think

Volvo noted that the United Nations Global Climate Stocktake report issued earlier this year influenced its decision to go all in on electric. The report analyzed two years' worth of data to discover how individuals and corporations are working to combat greenhouse gas emissions. After peering over the results, Ani Dasgupta, President & CEO of the World Resources Institute, called it a "truly damning report card for global climate efforts" and stated that carbon emission is still increasing, and the biggest contributing countries are not doing enough to stop it. However, Dasgupta said the rise in electric vehicles is a glimmer of hope. Volvo must have taken this information to heart.

Fans of the brand may know that every car offered by Volvo since 2019 has been electrified. However, not all of them were fully electric, as vehicles such as the Volvo V60 barely ticked the box of being an EV. So, this still marks a new era for the company.

The Swedish car company wants to inspire other companies with its actions. It showcased that the majority of its sales in Europe are already electric vehicles. So, as the popularity of EVs and the climate crisis both continue to climb at a staggering rate, it won't be surprising if other vehicle manufacturers lay out similar plans to Volvo in the coming years.