The Feature You'll Activate If You Hold Down Your Nintendo Switch's Home Button

As with the Xbox and PS5, the Nintendo Switch packs some features that are hidden out of sight — including one that only appears when you long-press the Home button. How does it work? Simply hold the Switch's Home button down for a few seconds, and a shortcut menu will open on the right-hand side of the screen, offering quick access to four key settings: Sleep Mode, volume, screen brightness, and Airplane Mode.

The Home button can be found on the right Joy-Con on the regular Switch and Switch OLED models, as well as on the handheld-only Switch Lite. With that said, the feature is arguably most useful if you're using one of the full Switch models in TV mode — that is, with the tablet portion of the console in the dock and connected to your television. The reason is that with the console across the room, you can't easily turn the volume up and down with its dedicated volume buttons nor push the power button to enter Sleep Mode.

The right-hand menu is very useful for both Switch and Switch Lite users when it comes to gaming at night, too. If you fire up a game in a dark room only to decide the screen is too bright to comfortably play, you can hold down the Home button to directly adjust the brightness slider. Without the quick access menu, you'd have to pause your game to open Settings and manually change it that way.