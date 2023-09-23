Lake Nyos Disaster: The Science Behind The Deadly Lake

When people talk about volcanos, it's common for others to picture the kinds of apocalyptic eruptions often shown in disaster movies — as well as, unfortunately, in recent news. While these ancient and natural formations may not be the geological monsters Hollywood usually depicts them as, nor are they all "an accident waiting to happen," they and the areas around them do contain elements of danger. Danger that can sometimes be lethally subtle.

In August of 1986, one such quiet tragedy hit the homes and villages surrounding Lake Nyos, located in the Central African country Cameroon. At around 9 p.m. that evening, the small lake formed in the crater of a dormant volcano expelled a cloud of carbon dioxide gas large enough to reach areas more than 15 miles away. This toxic cloud resulted in the deaths of over 1,700 people, thousands of heads of cattle, and most of the wildlife.

Carbon dioxide itself is an important greenhouse gas as it helps to regulate the planet's temperature, but in high enough quantities, it can also be fatal to all forms of animal life. Unbeknownst to anyone at the time, Lake Nyos had been holding in immense amounts of the substance for a very long time.