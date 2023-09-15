This Model 3 Retrofit Option Is Another Reason Tesla's Not Like Other Automakers
Something early Tesla Model 3 models have always lacked is a powered liftgate. This isn't a major deal for many people, as having to use a manual pneumatic extender liftgate was more of an annoyance than a problem. However, one Tesla owner in China pleaded for a powered liftgate to aid in storing their wheelchair. In response, Elon Musk fired out a Tweet stating that a power lift gate would be added at no cost. After 2021, all Model 3s and its variants, such as the Highland, were equipped with a powered liftgate.
Now, Tesla is offering an official Powered Liftgate Retrofit for $800. Users can automatically open and close the Model 3 trunk in multiple ways with this feature. The vehicle's internal touchscreen, a key fob button, the mobile app, and a switch under the rear trunk's exterior handle can all be used to open the trunk.
Although installing one yourself was technically possible, it required third-party hardware, which varied widely in quality, and not everyone is willing to fiddle around with their EV and risk damage.
Tesla is no stranger to retrofitting
After the car rolls off the lot, you're stuck with that exact version of the vehicle until you decide to upgrade to a newer model when you buy from most manufacturers. With Tesla, however, you can go back and retrofit later-introduced features or ones you didn't think you wanted when you first bought the car. Tesla has famously let Model S owners upgrade the vehicle's battery range at a cost. The response to this was mixed, with some saying the software lock shouldn't be there in the first place, while others find it necessary.
Owners can also get upgrades directly through the app, such as the Acceleration Boost, which instantly improves the Tesla Model 3's 0-60 from 4.4 seconds to 3.9. Additionally, Tesla has offered additional physical upgrades, such as the $700 Model S/X Steering Wheel Retrofit, which is wrapped in vegan leather and boasts heating functionality.
Not everyone agrees with Tesla software locking certain features in hopes people upgrade somewhere down the line. However, Tesla owners will presumably be pleased to have the non-software upgrades, such as the powered liftgate option, made available to them even if it comes with a price tag. These upgrades likely keep many owners from feeling FOMO when new tech and features roll out on new generations of their cars.