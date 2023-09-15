This Model 3 Retrofit Option Is Another Reason Tesla's Not Like Other Automakers

Something early Tesla Model 3 models have always lacked is a powered liftgate. This isn't a major deal for many people, as having to use a manual pneumatic extender liftgate was more of an annoyance than a problem. However, one Tesla owner in China pleaded for a powered liftgate to aid in storing their wheelchair. In response, Elon Musk fired out a Tweet stating that a power lift gate would be added at no cost. After 2021, all Model 3s and its variants, such as the Highland, were equipped with a powered liftgate.

Now, Tesla is offering an official Powered Liftgate Retrofit for $800. Users can automatically open and close the Model 3 trunk in multiple ways with this feature. The vehicle's internal touchscreen, a key fob button, the mobile app, and a switch under the rear trunk's exterior handle can all be used to open the trunk.

Although installing one yourself was technically possible, it required third-party hardware, which varied widely in quality, and not everyone is willing to fiddle around with their EV and risk damage.